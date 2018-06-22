Quantcast

Judge orders Harford County to issue some permits for controversial subdivision

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 22, 2018

A federal judge Friday ordered Harford County to issue permits for 14 completed homes in a Joppatowne subdivision being marketed as a retirement community for Muslims, finding the county's refusal to do so was motivated in part by the "active and vile racist animus" expressed by some members of the community.

