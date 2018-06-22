Loyola names Buzzuto ‘Business Leader’ of 2018

Thomas S. Bozzuto, chairman and founder of apartment developer The Bozzuto Group, has been named Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s 2018 Business Leader of the Year.

The award goes to business executives who the school feels embodies “Loyola’s Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.”

“When we select the Business Leader of the Year, we intentionally honor a leader and an organization that have a deep commitment to Baltimore and to Maryland,” Kathleen A. Getz, dean of the Sellinger School, said in a statement. “Through his vision and guidance of The Bozzuto Group, Tom Bozzuto is an outstanding example of a business leader who recognizes the role a company can play in strengthening communities, partnering with nonprofits, providing exceptional service to its customers, and ensuring that the environment is valued and preserved.”

The 30-year-old Bozzuto Group has developed and built more than 50,000 residences, and manages 70,000 apartments. Bozzuto, serves as a member on the advisory board of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies and is a board member of the Greater Baltimore Committee. He’s previously won the Urban Land Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Greenbelt-based Bozzuto Group’s projects in Baltimore include Anthem House, with partner War Horse Cities, Alta 47 townhomes, a joint venture with War Horse Cities, and Liberty Harbor East, with Harbor East Management Group.

After riots tore through Baltimore in April 2015, and delayed groundbreaking for Anthem House, Bozzuto spoke out forcefully about the need to invest in the city and address nationwide issues regarding police brutality.

“It is an unusual time because we’ve all been reminded by recent events of the unsolved problems in our city. But these aren’t just Baltimore’s problems. These are our nation’s problems, and while our city does need to deal with these issues, our country as a whole needs to deal with it,” Bozzuto said at the time. “And anyone that suggests the opposite is just fooling themselves. Yet some have responded, or will respond, to the recent events in our wonderful city by withdrawing investments, or hesitating to make a commitment to Baltimore. But this is not a time to turn our backs on this great city. It is, if anything, a time to stand up even taller and say, ‘I’m a Baltimorean and I love this place.’”