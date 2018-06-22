Quantcast

Teledyne chosen by NASA for moon, Mars exploration tech

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor June 22, 2018

Hunt Valley-based Teledyne Energy Systems has been chosen by NASA to develop systems for fuel and life support that may be used on future missions to the moon and Mars. Teledyne was picked to produce an impurity-tolerant electrolysis system to make hydrogen and oxygen from water that would come from ice on the moon, or from the red planet. It ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo