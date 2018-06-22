ADVERTISEMENT
STAFF ATTORNEY –
HOUSING/CONSUMER LAW UNIT
MD Legal Aid announces immediate opening for temporary full-time staff attorney. Funding made available by MD Legal Services Corp beginning July 1, 2018 and continuing through June 30, 2019. This multi-year project is designed to provide representation in judicial litigation for low-income Baltimore City renters and extended legal service in their communities. Handle all functions related to case work and work with various community groups/agencies. Member in good standing of Bar of the Court of Appeals of MD; minimum two years’ experience in housing law. Spanish language proficiency is desirable. Apply with résumé and cover letter to Avery T. Clark, Supervising Attorney, at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL https://workforcenow.adp.com/
mascsr/default/mdf/ recruitment/recruitment.html? cid=9156664a-1a51-4897-90b5- 51213a0ce138&jobId=224056& lang=en_US&source=CC4&ccId= 1997542647_11688
