June 22, 2018

STAFF ATTORNEY –
HOUSING/CONSUMER LAW UNIT
MD Legal Aid announces immediate opening for temporary full-time staff attorney.  Funding made available by MD Legal Services Corp beginning July 1, 2018 and continuing through June 30, 2019.  This multi-year project is designed to provide representation in judicial litigation for low-income Baltimore City renters and extended legal service in their communities.  Handle all functions related to case work and work with various community groups/agencies.  Member in good standing of Bar of the Court of Appeals of MD; minimum two years’ experience in housing law.  Spanish language proficiency is desirable.  Apply with résumé and cover letter to Avery T. Clark, Supervising Attorney, at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=9156664a-1a51-4897-90b5-51213a0ce138&jobId=224056&lang=en_US&source=CC4&ccId=1997542647_11688

