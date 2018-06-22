Quantcast

Town hall meeting to focus on Ellicott City recovery, rebuilding

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 22, 2018

Ellicott City residents, property owners and businesses directly affected by the deadly Memorial Day weekend flood have the opportunity to question county officials about the ongoing recovery and weigh in on rebuilding. Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman and Howard County Councilman Jon Weinstein are scheduled to co-host a town hall meeting starting at 7 p.m., Thursday, ...

