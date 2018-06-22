Quantcast

Williams Scotsman continues expansion, buys competitor for $1.1B

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer June 22, 2018

Baltimore-based WillScot Corporation, also known as Williams Scotsman, will acquire rival company Modular Space Holdings, the parent company of ModSpace, in a deal valued at around $1.1 billion, the company announced Friday morning. Williams Scotsman, a rental services provider specializing in modular space and portable storage, will acquire the Pennsylvania-based ModSpace, a provider of office trailers, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo