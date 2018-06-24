Quantcast

Lawyer attitudes on economy vary with firm size

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 24, 2018

Attorneys’ views on the economy and hiring in 2018 continue to depend on the size of their law firm, according to the latest Maryland Lawyers Confidence Index survey.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo