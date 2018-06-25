Quantcast

Anne Arundel Co. attorney suspended for 30 days over road rage incident

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 25, 2018

Maryland’s highest court has suspended an Anne Arundel County solo practitioner for 30 days for his involvement in a road rage incident as well as his actions during a separate, contentious lawsuit.

