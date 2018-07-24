Quantcast

4th Circuit lets generic drug price-gouging ruling stand

Frosh weighs appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2018

The full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday refused to disturb a three-judge panel’s decision striking down as unconstitutional Maryland’s law aimed at preventing unwarranted price increases of generic drugs, leaving the state with little options other than to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

