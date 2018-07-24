ADVERTISEMENT
PARALEGAL – Temporary Full-Time
BALTIMORE COUNTY
MD Legal Aid announces a full-time, temporary position available to qualified applicants to assist, under the supervision of an attorney, cases for clients seeking representation in housing cases. Will work primarily in the Baltimore County District Court – Essex Location, but will also be required to travel to various outreach sites. This is a temporary, grant funded position for a period of one year. Qualifications: Individual must have basic written and oral communication skills and must demonstrate potential to perform duties of a paralegal. Ability to speak Spanish is highly desirable. Group health, dental, life benefits offered.
https://workforcenow.adp.com/m
ascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/ recruitment.html?cid=9156664a- 1a51-4897-90b5-51213a0ce138& jobId=224876&lang=en_US& source=CC4&ccId=1997542647_ 11688 or visit our website at https://www.mdlab.org/careers/
