Frosh fines, grounds mover that held goods ‘hostage’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2018

The Maryland attorney general’s office has ordered a Hyattsville-based moving company to pay more than $470,000 in penalties, including repayment to customers it cheated by refusing to complete delivery of their partially moved goods unless they paid a fee unlawfully in excess of that listed in the original estimate.

