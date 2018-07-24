Quantcast

Md. renters case against Kushner company subsidiaries moves forward

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 24, 2018

A potential class-action lawsuit against the property management companies owned by Jared Kushner's family will proceed after a Baltimore judge preserved most of the claims.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo