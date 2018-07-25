Quantcast

ACLU sues ICE for records about Harford Co. detention program

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 25, 2018

The ACLU of Maryland filed a federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday seeking details about Harford County's implementation of a program to detain arrested individuals for immigration screening.

