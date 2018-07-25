Quantcast

DeVos rules would cut estimated $13B in student loan relief

By: Associated Press Collin Binkley July 25, 2018

Students who are defrauded by their schools would have a harder time getting their federal loans erased under new rules proposed by the Trump administration on Wednesday. The proposal, which aims to replace a set of Obama-era rules that were never implemented, drew applause from the for-profit industry but sharp criticism from advocacy groups that represent ...

