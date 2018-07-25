Quantcast

Federal judge: Md.’s emoluments claim against Trump can proceed

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer July 25, 2018

Maryland and the District of Columbia can pursue their lawsuit alleging corruption by President Donald Trump in the handling of his hotel property in Washington, as a federal judge said Wednesday the Constitution’s bar on presidential acceptance of “emoluments” must be read broadly.

