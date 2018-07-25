Quantcast

GBT Realty buys Ellsworth Place retail for $92M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer July 25, 2018

GBT Realty Corp. purchased the Ellsworth Place, formerly the City Place Mall, in Silver Spring for $92 million. The five-story, 350,000-square-foot retail property is anchored by Marshalls, TJMaxx and Ross Dress for Less. In a statement announcing the deal, the new owners touted the area’s low vacancy, continued demand for retail space, and Forbes' ranking the ...

