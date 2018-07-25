Quantcast

Maryland proposes rules to allow pesticide use by cannabis growers

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter July 25, 2018

Medical cannabis growers in Maryland could use pesticides on their plants from a state-approved list under new permanent regulations proposed by the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The rules, should they go into effect later this year, would loosen an absolute ban on the use of pesticides. But the change is not without controversy. Ashley Colen Herr, president of the Maryland Ethical Cannabis ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo