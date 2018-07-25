Quantcast

Trump, European Union leaders pull back from trade war

By: Associated Press Ken Thomas and Paul Wiseman July 25, 2018

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and European leaders pulled back from the brink of a trade war over autos Wednesday and agreed to open talks to resolve a dispute over steel and to tear down trade barriers between the United States and the European Union. In a hastily called Rose Garden appearance with Trump, European Commission ...

