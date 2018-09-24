Quantcast

Archbishop pledges cooperation with Frosh investigation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 24, 2018

Archbishop William Lori is pledging to cooperate in an investigation and review of the Catholic Church's handling of sexual abuse allegations. The letter is the first recognition by the church that such an investigation was being discussed or underway. Lori said that the church had been in discussions with Attorney General Brian Frosh regarding such a ...

