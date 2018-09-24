Quantcast

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals prices $7.5M in registered direct offering

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2018

Rockville-based Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. raised $7.5 million Monday through the sale of 10 million shares of common stock to investors and warrants to purchase up to 5 million shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $0.75 per share and warrant, pursuant to a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo