Fund the Trust Act headed for Baltimore City Council hearing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 24, 2018

A bill to pay for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is slated for a long-sought Baltimore City Council committee hearing. The Fund the Trust Act is scheduled for a hearing before the Taxation, Finance and Economic Development Committee at 11 a.m., Thursday at City Hall. The legislation raises city transfer and recordation taxes on non-owner-occupied building ...

