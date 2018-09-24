Spencer A. Evans | Niles Barton

Spencer A. Evans, Esq. has joined Niles, Barton & Wilmer LLP as a litigation associate, concentrating his practice in general commercial litigation, insurance coverage, and property insurance law in Maryland.

Evans received a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law in 2017 and graduated from Washington College with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 2012. He previously served as a judicial law clerk for Judge Audrey J.S. Carrion of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City and is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association Young Lawyers Section.