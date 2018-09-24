Thomas Kimbler, Jeff Johnson and Damion Fennoy | Live Casino & Hotel

Live Casino & Hotel announced the appointment of Thomas Kimbler as chief engineer, Jeff Johnson as director of IT infrastructure and Damion Fennoy as director of construction.

Kimbler will oversee all casino and hotel maintenance, facilities operations and maintenance staff for one of the largest casino properties on the East Coast. In the trade for nearly 20 years, Mr. Kimbler served as chief engineer for Harbor Group Management and held leadership roles with Revis Engineering managing Federal Government Operation and Maintenance Contracts for the Social Security Administration, The State Department at Navy Hill, The Import Export Bank, and Missile Defense. He managed new construction, turn-key projects and, 24-hour service at Maryland Mechanical Systems. He also taught the HVAC Apprenticeship program for Associated Builders and Contractors as Adjunct Faculty for The Community Colleges of Baltimore County.

Johnson will be responsible for leading the IT Infrastructure group that is responsible for the servers, telecommunications, networks, data facilities and global corporate applications such as corporate email and IT security functions. These fundamental IT services support the IT applications that ultimately support the business and the property’s ability to provide a fantastic customer experience. Johnson also recently took the leadership role for the IT help desk team as well. His role includes working with IT, business and technology partners to design, deliver and support reliable Enterprise IT business solutions in a manner that is secure, compliant with regulations and efficient to support. Johnson brings with him more than 30 years of experience in diverse industries, leading global multimillion-dollar IT consulting projects and managing IT departments for large corporations such as Constellation Energy, Enron and Microsoft Corporation. Other companies he’s worked for include UBS Warburg, World Fuel Services, Dravida Consulting and Utility Integration Solutions LLC, a GE company.

Fennoy has worked with The Cordish Companies since 2015. He will be responsible for overseeing the department’s operations, which includes managing budget and staff, handling contracts, developing schedules and overseeing the completion of expansions and renovations. Fennoy has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, leading projects for such companies as Commercial Interiors/Construction Group, John J. Kirlin Special Projects LLC, Clark Construction Group, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Harkins Builders and The Baltimore City Department of Transportation. Fennoy has received training by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in construction quality management for contractors, Maryland Department of Environment’s for erosion & sediment control and has undergone OSHA 30-hour safety training.