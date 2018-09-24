Quantcast

Republicans launch full-scale save-Kavanaugh campaign

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jonathan Lemire September 24, 2018

WASHINGTON — Republicans thundered into an all-out campaign to save Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination Monday as a second woman accused him of a long-ago sexual assault. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of a "smear campaign," Kavanaugh himself complained of "smears, pure and simple" and President Donald Trump dismissed allegations against his nominee ...

