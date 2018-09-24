Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $9.8M in financing for storage facility

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Monday that it structured $9.8  million in financing for the construction of SpareSpace Storage  in Miami. The self-storage facility will be completed by the summer of 2019. Leading Walker & Dunlop's Capital Markets Team, Ft. Lauderdale-based Marty McGrogan and Niki Perezworked with Howard Pryor and Travis Prince of Generation4 Partners LLC, the sponsor, to place the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo