Baltimore’s Volo City, Nike expand efforts in Washington

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018

Volo City, a Baltimore-based company that creates sustainable, free youth athletic leagues through adult social and performance sports, announced Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with Nike Inc. to recruit adult coaches so more kids in Washington have access to sports leagues free of charge. Through the partnership, Volo City will recruit coaches from Volo ...

