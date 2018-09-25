Brooks R. Amiot, Larry R. Seegull, Gil A. Abramson, Emmett F. McGee Jr., Joy M. Napier-Joyce, Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg and Stephen M. Silvestri | Jackson Lewis

Seven lawyers in the Baltimore office of workplace law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. have been listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2019.Recognized were:

Office Managing Principal Brooks R. Amiot (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

(Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment) Principal and Office Litigation Manager Larry R. Seegull (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

(Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment) Principal Gil A. Abramson (Employment Law- Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

(Employment Law- Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment) Principal Emmett F. McGee Jr. (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

(Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment) Principal Joy M. Napier-Joyce (Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law)

(Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law) Principal Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg (Labor Law – Management)

(Labor Law – Management) Principal Stephen M. Silvestri (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)