Brooks R. Amiot, Larry R. Seegull, Gil A. Abramson, Emmett F. McGee Jr., Joy M. Napier-Joyce, Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg and Stephen M. Silvestri | Jackson Lewis

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018

Seven lawyers in the Baltimore office of workplace law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. have been listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2019.Recognized were:

  • Office Managing Principal Brooks R. Amiot (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)
  • Principal and Office Litigation Manager Larry R. Seegull (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)
  • Principal Gil A. Abramson (Employment Law- Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)
  • Principal Emmett F. McGee Jr. (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)
  • Principal Joy M. Napier-Joyce (Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law)
  • Principal Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg (Labor Law – Management)
  • Principal Stephen M. Silvestri (Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Management; Litigation – Labor and Employment)

 

