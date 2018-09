Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, was named 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Howard County Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes an entrepreneur who has developed a vision, grown their business, established a reputation of excellence, become a role model and supported the community. Northrop is the first real estate company leader to be named Entrepreneur of the Year.

