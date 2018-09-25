Emma Andrews, Chloe Drescher, Carly Greenberg, Meghan Kramer, Sarah Romano and Gabriella Tancona | MGH

MGH, a Baltimore-based marketing communications agency, has added six new employees. Joining the company are Emma Andrews, social media marketing account coordinator; Chloe Drescher, associate digital analyst; Carly Greenberg, account coordinator; Meghan Kramer, social media marketing account manager; Sarah Romano, digital strategy manager; and Gabriella Tancona, public relations assistant account executive.

Andrews graduated from High Point University in spring 2018 with a degree in strategic communication and event management. She joins the account teams for Ocean City, Maryland – Department of Tourism and Benari Jewelers.

Drescher joins MGH after serving as a junior associate at Warschawski. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she majored in marketing with an emphasis in digital marketing. She joins the account team for Paul Fredrick.

Greenberg brings more than three years of experience in quality assurance and copywriting to MGH. She graduated from the University of Maryland where she majored in communications studying public relations. She also minored in leadership studies. Greenberg joins the account teams for Nobel Learning Communities and Indiana 811.

Kramer brings four years of digital marketing experience to MGH, most recently as a senior paid social specialist at Jellyfish. She graduated from Penn State University with a degree in public relations. She will join the account team for Paul Fredrick.

Romano comes to MGH with three years of experience as a pay-per-click manager at Jellyfish. She graduated from Penn State University with a degree in advertising. She will join the account teams for Paul Fredrick and Brandt Information Services.

Tancona joins MGH after previously serving as a junior associate at Warshawski. She graduated from Salisbury University where she majored in communication arts and business with focuses in public relations/journalism and marketing. She will join the account teams for Classic Catering, Nobel Learning Communities, Ocean City, Maryland – Department of Tourism and Miss Utility.