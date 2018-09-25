Quantcast

Employers respond to tight labor market with incentives

By: Special to The Daily Record Nick Stern September 25, 2018

Times are tough, but not necessarily if you’ve got a job or are looking for one. The U.S. economy added 201,000 jobs in August, an increase from July’s revised figure of 147,000. Unemployment hit an 18-year low in May and is hovering around 3.9 percent today, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sectors that ...

