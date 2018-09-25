Lauren E. Lake | Gordon Feinblatt

Lauren E. Lake has joined the litigation team as an associate at Gordon Feinblatt LLC.

Prior to joining Gordon Feinblatt, Lake was a judicial clerk for Judge A. David Copperthite of the U.S. District Court for the District Court of Maryland and Judge Douglas R. M. Nazarian of the Maryland Court of Special Appeals. She is also a Maryland Rule 17 Certified Mediator.

Lauren serves as “Head of Family” for Thread, where she manages volunteers that work directly with high school students facing significant barriers outside of the classroom. Lauren also volunteers with Back On My Feet Baltimore, an organization committed to changing the way society approaches homelessness. Additionally, she serves as co-chair of the Public Service Committee and Secretary of the Young Lawyers Division of the Bar Association of Baltimore City.