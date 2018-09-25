Quantcast

Md. University of Integrative Health sets enrollment record

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018

Laurel-based Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH), which offers education and practice of integrative medicine, health, and wellness, set an enrollment record for its fall 2018 term. The university welcomed 326 new students Sept. 2, a .5 percent increase from the school's prior largest intake in 2016. These new enrollments join 840 students who are continuing their ...

