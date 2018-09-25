Quantcast

Sagamore Spirit debuts 2 limited edition rye whiskeys

By: Daily Record Staff September 25, 2018

Sagamore Spirit, which opened a five-acre waterfront distillery campus in Baltimore in April 2017, added two limited edition rye whiskies to its lineup this month, a new Port Finish and the second batch of fan-favorite Double Oak Straight Rye Whiskey. At 101-proof, the Port Finish, a blend of straight rye whiskies, is aged in 60-gallon oak wood barrels then finished in port ...

