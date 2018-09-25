Sonja Quale | Confidio

Confidio , a technology-enabled pharmacy benefit advisory firm in Towson, has named Sonja Quale, PharmD to be chief clinical officer and vice president of informatics.

Quale previously served as Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer at PharMerica Corporation and Vice President of Client and Sales Analytics at Express Scripts.

A seasoned healthcare executive, Quale possesses a deep understanding of industry trends, enabling her to identify product development opportunities, create technical changes that improve efficiencies, and maximize the value of data to improve the care of patients while lowering costs.

Quale received both a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy and Doctorate of pharmacy from the University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy.