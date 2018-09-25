Quantcast

Under Armour’s global marketing reshuffle continues

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 25, 2018

Under Armour's marketing department is undergoing its fourth change in leadership in less than a year. The Baltimore-based sports apparel and footwear maker named Alessandro de Pestel as chief marketing officer on Tuesday. Under Armour also simultaneously announced Ann Funai senior vice president, engineering. “We’re excited to welcome Alessandro and Ann to the Under Armour team, ...

