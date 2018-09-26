Quantcast

Decker steps down as clerk of Md.’s top court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 26, 2018

Bessie M. Decker will step down next week as clerk of Maryland’s top court, an administrative post she has held for more than a decade.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo