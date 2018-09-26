Quantcast

EEOC sues Md. Dollar General store for sexual harassment response

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 26, 2018

Dollar General is being sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after Kent County assistant store manager was subjected to repeated sexual harassment on the job, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The EEOC alleges the employee in Rock Hall was sexually harassed by the store manager beginning in May ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo