For Eyes to open Owings Mills location

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018

Miramar, Florida-based optical retail dealer For Eyes will open its fifth Maryland location Saturday in Owings Mills at 10100 Reisterstown Road. The new store will host a grand-opening celebration Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. and offer free vision screenings and basic tests to determine if an additional comprehensive eye exam is needed. For Eyes has ...

