Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Sept. 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018

Court of Special Appeals Estates & Trusts, Will construction: To determine the meaning of clauses in a will appearing to limit the right of the testator’s wife to recover under the will, the circuit court properly considered undisputed evidence about the circumstances surrounding the execution of the will, including the testator’s antipathy towards his wife’s nephews, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo