Quantcast

MVLS awarded grant to provide homeownership, estate planning education

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 26, 2018

The state Department of Housing and Community development awarded a $97,000 grant to the largest pro bono legal service provider in Maryland to raise awareness about the importance of estate planning and homeownership services.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo