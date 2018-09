ADVERTISEMENT

PART-TIME

LEGAL SECRETARY

IN TOWSON

Part-time (3 days per week). Minimum 5 years experience as legal secretary in non-litigation firm. Excel and PC law desired. Salary based on experience.

Qualified applicants only E-mail resume in confidence to:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.