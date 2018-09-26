Quantcast

The Howard Hughes Corp. names new Columbia region president

By: Daily Record Staff September 26, 2018

The Howard Hughes Corporation announced Wednesday Greg Fitchitt has been named regional president of the company's Columbia region, one of the first master planned communities in the U.S., founded by developer James W. Rouse in 1967. A senior leader who has been with The Howard Hughes Corporation since 2013, Fitchitt will head up the 14-million-square-foot redevelopment to transform Downtown Columbia into a ...

