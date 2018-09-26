Quantcast

Md. to receive $4.5M from $148M Uber settlement over data breach

By: Danny Jacobs Teresa Crawford and John O'Connor September 26, 2018

Uber will pay $148 million and tighten data security after the ride-hailing company failed for a year to notify drivers that hackers had stolen their personal information, according to a settlement announced Wednesday.

