Third Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel

By: Associated Press Alan Fram, Lisa Mascaro and Laurie Kellman September 26, 2018

The Senate Judiciary Committee is reviewing allegations by a third woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, a panel spokesman said Wednesday, in yet another potential blow to his prospects for Senate confirmation.

