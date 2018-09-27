Quantcast

Baltimore eyes combining State Center, McCulloh Homes redevelopment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 27, 2018

Future redevelopment of State Center may include overhauling the nearby McCulloh Homes public housing. Michael Braverman, director of Baltimore's Department of Housing and Community Development, said the city is keen to package the redevelopments. Combining the nearby projects allows spreading the density of low-income units across the public housing site and the 28-acre state office complex ...

