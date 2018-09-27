Quantcast

EEOC: Baltimore parking garage owner fired workers based on national origin

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 27, 2018

One of the largest parking companies in the country violated federal law by firing three employees at a downtown Baltimore parking garage based on their national origin, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged in a lawsuit filed this week.

