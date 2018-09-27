ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Small but busy downtown Baltimore personal injury law practice seeks litigation associate to handle and try District and Circuit Court matters, including Workers Compensation claims. Some experience necessary. Position offers split fee arrangements, in addition to salary, benefits and parking.

Please send resume and cover letter to

Holzman & Associates, by email to

or fax to 410-837-4316

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.