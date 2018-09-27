Quantcast

Maryland firm to subcontract on 7-year Navy contract

By: Associated Press September 27, 2018

Ultisat Inc., a computer network and professional services firm in Gaithersburg, has a part in another company's Navy contract worth up to $949.9 million.

