Quantcast

TERRENCE EDWARDS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 27, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Extrajudicial identification Following a string of robberies of taxi drivers, members of an Advanced Technical Team of the Baltimore City Police Department (the “Department”) used a Hailstorm cellsite simulator device1 to conduct a warrantless search for the cell phone that summoned the taxis. The Hailstorm device located the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo