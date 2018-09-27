Video: Baltimore housing activists rally for Fund the Trust Act

Baltimore affordable housing advocates rallied in support of the Fund the Trust Act outside of City Hall.

Backers expect the legislation to provide $13 million for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund by increasing city taxes. The legislation increases transfer fees 0.6 percent and recordation fees .15 percent on high-end transactions.

The bill received a Baltimore City Council hearing on Thursday. Every member of the 15 member council signed on to sponsor the bill. Mayor Catherine Pugh made an agreement with activists last month to support the legislation.

Activists struck a deal Pugh to eventually provide $20 million annually to the fund. The Pugh administration agreed to provide $7 million through debt, or additional legislation by 2023.

In exchange activists OK’d reducing the tax increase in the bill. They also agreed to not to pursue a charter amendment that would’ve dedicated 5 cents of every $100 of assessed property value in the city to the fund.